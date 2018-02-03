The songs Portman's character sings will all be original compositions written by Sia. Portman stars opposite Jude Law in the movie, which is described as "The rise of 'Celeste' from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop superstardom.

The film spans 15 years and traces important cultural moments through the singer's eye, starting in 1999 and ending in the present day" (via Variety). Read more - here.