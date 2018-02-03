Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Nominated For Oscar (Week in Review)

Jonny Greenwood

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Nominated For Oscar was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) We already knew that Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood was one talented guy, but now, the film world knows. Greenwood's score for the movie Phantom Thread is up for Best Original Score at the 2018 Oscars. This is Greenwood's first Oscar nomination.

In the Best Original Score category, Greenwood is up against Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk, Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water, John Williams for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Greenwood's score was also recently in the running for a Golden Globe, but The Shape of Water took the honors. Phantom Thread is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, as well as several more. The film was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and stars Daniel Day Lewis. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

