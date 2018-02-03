In the Best Original Score category, Greenwood is up against Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk, Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water, John Williams for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Greenwood's score was also recently in the running for a Golden Globe, but The Shape of Water took the honors. Phantom Thread is also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, as well as several more. The film was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and stars Daniel Day Lewis. Read more - here.