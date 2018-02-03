On the GRAMMY red carpet, Mike told Pitchfork, "We got the Swae Lee, Swaecation, [Slim] Jxmmi's Jxmtroduction, and then the Rae Sremmurd side."

That's a solo-ish album for each brother, as well as a third joint effort. Mike WiLL Made-It's comments are a bit at odds with previous reports on the new Rae Sremmurd. Read about that - here.