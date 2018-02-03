Saxon Release 'They Played Rock And Roll' Video

The new album is set to hit stores on February 2nd and the new video can be streamed here. Frontman Biff Byford had this to say about the story behind the song, "The song tells the story of Saxon's very first tour in 1979 with Motörhead. I want people to get a flavor of what it was like in the UK in 79/80 for Saxon and Motörhead at the start of the 80s musical revolution."

He also said this of the forthcoming record, "This is album 22, and it's called Thunderbolt. It's a Storming Smashing Thundering collection of tracks we've been crafting with Producer,Andy Sneap and it's finished and ready to be unleashed. Stand clear and fasten your seat belts!"



The band has also announced that they will be launching a European tour and a North American trek with Judas Priest so support the new album. See the dates for the latter and the record's tracklisting - here.