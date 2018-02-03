Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Gaslight Anthem Announce 'The '59 Sound' Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

.
The Gaslight Anthem Announce 'The '59 Sound' Anniversary Tour was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) The Gaslight Anthem have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album, The '59 Sound, by launching a 2018 tour.

The New Jersey quartet is set to travel to select cities in North America and Europe staring this fall and running until late summer and perform the album in its entirety.

The 2018 tour will kick off on May 27 in Washington, D.C. and have the band traveling throughout August. Tickets go on sale to the public on February 2 at 12 p.m. local time. See the full run of date - here.

