Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey Premiere 'The Middle' Visual During Commercial

As Maren stands at the center of a massive Target symbol, backup dancers swarm around her in slickly choreographed moves. Zedd is slightly off-center at his DJ workstation, and giant towers of light mimic a city skyline behind them.

Target sponsored the commercial spot as part of its #MoreMusic campaign, which has previously recruited Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani and more. Watch the full visual - here.