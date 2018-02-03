Blue Ivy Orders Jay-Z and Beyonce to Shush During Grammys

The six-year-old daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonce stole the show mid-ceremony while Camila Cabello was delivering a moving speech in support of the Dreamers.

As Blue Ivy's parents applauded the former member of Fifth Harmony, the little girl was filmed in the front row motioning for Jay and Bey to stop clapping so she could hear the speech.

Cameras panned to the family at the most opportune time, catching her motioning to her parents to put their hands down and just listen to Cabello's speech. The reaction on Twitter was swift and hilarious, check out some of the best posts - here.