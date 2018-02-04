Clutch Announce Spring Headline Tour

Set to begin in Chattanooga, TN on April 27, the two-week run mixes headline shows with festival appearances at Welcome To Rockville, Beale Street Music Fest and Carolina Rebellion.

Clutch fan club pre-sale tickets are on sale now, and will be available through Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 p.m. General public tickets will be available Friday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. at local outlets as well as at Pro-Rockcom

Clutch have just completed recording sessions for their forthcoming twelfth studio album. The group have been working on the follow-up to 2015's "Psychic Warfare" with producer/engineer Vance Powell at Sputnik Sound studios in Nashville, TN. See the tour dates - here.