|
Ed Sheeran's Grammy Win Turned Into Political Agenda Debate (Week in Review)
.
Ed Sheeran's Grammy Win Turned Into Political Agenda Debate was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) After music fans grumbled about the disparity in female artist representation at the 60th annual awards ceremony Sunday night (Jan. 28), Recording Academy president Neil Portnow called on women in music to "step up" and create that representation with their work (via Variety). The debate continued online after Ed Sheeran's Best Pop Solo Performance win for the song "Shape of You." The pop star beat out an all-female cast of competitors in Kesha, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and P!nk--all female singers known for lyrics based on being strong, powerful and independent. Some on social media expressed dismay over a man winning the award singing a song about a woman's body. "Love when four women are nominated in a category and the only man takes it home esp when that man is Ed Sheeran #Grammys," tweeted one viewer. Sheeran fans defended the British singer and the win. "Ed Sheeran is really talented, he's played multiple tours alone with no band or backup singers and he writes all of his music," stated one such fan on Twitter. "He's never done anything offensive. Y'all always go for the wrong people to hate. Go to the root of the problem for god's sake. All he did was sing a song." Read more - here.
The debate continued online after Ed Sheeran's Best Pop Solo Performance win for the song "Shape of You." The pop star beat out an all-female cast of competitors in Kesha, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and P!nk--all female singers known for lyrics based on being strong, powerful and independent.
Some on social media expressed dismay over a man winning the award singing a song about a woman's body. "Love when four women are nominated in a category and the only man takes it home esp when that man is Ed Sheeran #Grammys," tweeted one viewer.
Sheeran fans defended the British singer and the win. "Ed Sheeran is really talented, he's played multiple tours alone with no band or backup singers and he writes all of his music," stated one such fan on Twitter. "He's never done anything offensive. Y'all always go for the wrong people to hate. Go to the root of the problem for god's sake. All he did was sing a song." Read more - here.
• Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song
• LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special
• Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video
• Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance
• KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam
• AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band
• Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under
• Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release
• Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival
• Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials
• Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance
• Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates
• Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video
• U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit
• Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad
• Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL
• Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV
• Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce
• Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement
• Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault
• Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'
• Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio
• Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video
• Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad
• Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'
• Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video
• Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute
• Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt
• Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details
• Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled
• Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto
• Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man
• Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.