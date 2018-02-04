Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert (Week in Review)

.
George Harrison

Eric Clapton Rocks Beatles Classic In Video From George Harrison Concert was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Eric Clapton performs The Beatles' classic, While My Guitar Gently Weeps", in the latest video preview to the February 23 release of "Concert For George", a 2002 tribute event in honor of George Harrison that is being reissued to mark the late guitarist's 75th birthday on February 25.

Clapton appeared (uncredited) on the Harrison tune that first surfaced on The Beatles' 1968 self-titled double record, commonly referred to as The White Album. At the November 29, 2002 tribute show at London's Royal Albert Hall organized by Clapton and Olivia Harrison, the guitarist delivered the classic song with help from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Harrison's son, Dhani, among others.

"We will always celebrate George's birthday," says Olivia, "and this year we are releasing Concert For George in a very special package in memory of a special man."

Directed by David Leland, "Concert For George" will be reissued as a Deluxe Edition Box Set, a 4-LP Box Set, plus new CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray combo packages.

The Deluxe Box Set - limited to 1000 copies worldwide - features the complete sound and film recordings from the concert on 4 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2 CDs, 2 DVDs and 2 Blu-rays, plus an opportunity to own a piece of the historic event, by way of a cutting from the original hand-painted on-stage tapestry used as the backdrop at the show.

The 4-LP Box Set includes the complete sound recordings from the evening, and features a special etching on side-8. This is the first time that all songs from the performance have been available on an audio configuration.

The DVD and Blu-ray feature the complete filmed concert, as well as the original theatrical version that also includes interviews with performers, rehearsal footage and behind-the-scenes material. The Blu-ray also adds an exclusive interview segment, "Drummers," where Starr and Jim Keltner add their personal thoughts on Harrison and the star-studded tribute. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

