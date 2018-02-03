Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Logic, G-Eazy, More Featured In New Netflix Series (Week in Review)

.
G-Eazy

Logic, G-Eazy, More Featured In New Netflix Series was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) A new hip-hop documentary series is headed to Netflix. Rapture is the name of the upcoming show that "dives into the artists' lives with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and grinding on tour, to experiencing the ecstatic power of moving the crowd," according to a press statement.
Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze are among the artists featured on the show. "Way back, when hip hop culture was in its gestational phase, the powerful message therein didn't go much further than the five boroughs of New York City. Today, rap music is the heartbeat of Mother Earth, and Netflix is the embodiment of the eyes from which she sees," said Sacha Jenkins of Mass Appeal, which is producing the doc.

"It is a great honor for Mass Appeal to work with Netflix to produce our new series Rapture. We've been telling hip hop stories since '96, and as natives we feel it is our duty to do the movement justice."

Two of the rappers featured on Rapture made appearances at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards last night: Logic performed his hit, "1-800-275-8255," while Rapsody was up for three awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.

The eight-part series debuts on March 30. Watch a trailer for the show - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

G-Eazy Music, DVDs, Books and more

G-Eazy T-shirts and Posters

More G-Eazy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Logic, G-Eazy, More Featured In New Netflix Series

G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad

G-Eazy Performs 'No Limit' And 'Him and I' on 'Kimmel'

G-Eazy Announces Beautiful & Damned Tour

G-Eazy Recruits Charlie Puth For New Track 'Sober'

G-Eazy And Halsey Release 'Him & I' Music Video

G-Eazy Releases Steamy 'The Plan' Music Video

G-Eazy Reveals 'The Beautiful and Damned' Album and Film Details

Halsey Details 'Him & I' Collaboration with Boyfriend G-Eazy

Halsey and G-Eazy Confirm Romance Via Steamy Photos


More Stories for G-Eazy

G-Eazy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Recap: Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release- Stone Sour Star Enters Treatment Center and Missing Tour- Jack White Streams New Song 'Corporation'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates- Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video- U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit- more

Page Too:
Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

Page Too Rewind: Jason Aldean Announces New Album And Streams First Single- Liam Payne And Rita Ora Release 'For You' Video- Lady Gaga Goes Retro For Piano Version of 'Joanne' Video- more

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt- Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details- Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On

Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

• more

Page Too News Stories
Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen

Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV

Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.