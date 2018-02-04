Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance' (Week in Review)

Paul Simon

Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance' was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) It's been 61 years since Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel recorded their first song together as Tom & Jerry, embarking on one of music's most successful partnerships.

Simon went on to great solo stardom and has spent the decades actively touring, recording and maintaining his legacy as an influential figure in folk, rock and pop. But now, Simon could be walking away from it all this summer with a "farewell" show in scheduled for London's Hyde Park.

Billed as "Homeward Bound: The Farewell Performance," the concert is set to take place July 15 with openers Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor. No word yet on if this is indeed Simon's last show but Simon has mulled over retirement before, calling it "an act of courage." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

