Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin (Week in Review)

.
Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has revealed that the legendary Rick Rubin will produce the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins album. Corgan worked with Rubin on his 2017 solo album Ogilala, but the yet-untitled album will mark his first recording with the Pumpkins since the 1997 song 'Let Me Give The World To You."

Corgan delivered the news in a retro-looking post that depicted a photo of him from the early '90s — before his head resembled an eggshell — along with a sprawling caption.

"I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life," Corgan wrote after a long preamble. "As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin. But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn't know that."

Last week, Corgan posted a photo of himself sitting next to Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. In addition, both Corgan and Chamberlin have posted a photo of the same drumkit, implying that are both taking part in the Smashing Pumpkins reunion album. Iha hasn't yet commented on social media and is currently playing in A Perfect Circle. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Smashing Pumpkins Music, DVDs, Books and more

Smashing Pumpkins T-shirts and Posters

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Will Reportedly Feature 3 Original Members

Billy Corgan Updates On Possible Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Billy Corgan Selling Smashing Pumpkins Gear Online

Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Billy Corgan Fuels Hope For Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Vs TNA Wrestling

Billy Corgan Lands Gig As Head Of Wrestling Co

Billy Corgan Addresses Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Speculation

Original Smashing Pumpkins Reunion In The Works?


More Stories for Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam- AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic- more

Recap: Paul Simon Announces His 'Farewell Performance'- Smashing Pumpkins In The Studio With Rick Rubin- Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates- Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video- U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit- more

Page Too:
Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault- Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'- Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio- more

Page Too Rewind: Glee Star Mark Salling Dead Of 'Apparent Suicide'- Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott has Twins- DMX Taken Into Custody Over Parole Violation and Failing Drug Test- more

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt- Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details- Kanye West Clones Kim Kardashian For New Fashion Campaign- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Singled Out: Loyals' Hold On

Judas Priest Release 'Firepower' Title Song

LCD Soundsystem Preview Their 'Austin City Limits' Special

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Sting And Shaggy To Make Super Bowl Tailgate Performance

KISS' Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Do Unplugged Reunion Jam

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band

Foo Fighters and Weezer Jam KISS Classic Down Under

Led Zeppelin Announce 50th Anniversary Book Release

Vampire Weekend Announce Live Return At Music Festival

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Wilco Launching Limited Time Online Radio Station

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song and Announce Live Dates

Megadeth Kick Off 35th Anniversary With New Video

U2 Win Legal Victory In Copyright Lawsuit

• more

Page Too News Stories
Liam Payne And Rita Ora Perform 'For You' On Fallen

Missy Elliot Vs. Busta Rhymes in Super Bowl Rap Battle Ad

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Sam Smith Performs 'One Last Song' Late Night TV

Shocked Grandma Recalls Photo With Jay-Z and Beyonce

Meghan Trainor Reveals Unpleasant Day After Engagement

Migos' Quavo Accused of Robbery and Assault

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Sam Hunt Returns To The Recording Studio

Charlie Puth And Boyz II Men Release Live 'If You Leave Me Now' Video

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Vance Joy Streams New Song 'Saturday Sun'

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Champion' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Dresses Impress For Sir Elton John Tribute

Luke Bryan Announces Stadium Tour With Sam Hunt

Kendrick Lamar Reveals 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.