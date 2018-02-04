"I'm really looking forward to singing Tommy, not only with my great backing group, but also with some of the finest orchestras in the country," Daltrey said in a press statement.

"Pete Townshend's rock music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band. With the arrangements written by David Campbell, it should make a memorable night of entertainment for all those who love the arts." See the dates - here.