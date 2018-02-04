Kelly Clarkson Joining 'The Voice' Preview Released

NBC released a brief teaser of Kelly's appearances throughout the season, bantering with fellow judges and contestants. This season features Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5's Adam Levine and country star Blake Shelton. In the clip, contestants praised her influence on their artistry and Kelly let her competitive flag fly.

Shelton introduced Kelly as "one of the greatest vocalists -- one of the greatest people -- I've ever met." The Voice premieres February 26 on NBC. Watch the trailer featuring Kelly Clarkson - here.