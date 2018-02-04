Kenny Chesney Announces 'Trip Around the Sun' Amphitheater Tour

Chesney's tour kicks off on April 21 at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and will run through August 21 ending in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium. Old Dominion will serve as direct support throughout Chesney's amphitheater shows.

'Nothing's like the energy of a stadium show," Chesney said in a statement. 'But there's also something about the amphitheaters, where the people are all so close. It's like being with your friends somewhere back home, singing songs and hanging out, and having the best party of the year.

"For us, it feels like the people are so right there, and the songs are driving the night. It's an experience we know No Shoes Nation loves and misses when we don't do it, so this year, we're going to make sure there are plenty of opportunities to see us under the pavilion or out on the lawn." See the dates - here.