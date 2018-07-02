AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

07-02-2018

.

(hennemusic) Guitar makers Gretsch have announced that they will be honoring the late AC/DC legend Malcolm Young with the release of a signature guitar this November.



The G6131-MY pays homage to Young's famously battle-hardened Gretsch Jet. Nicknamed "The Beast," Young made the instrument his own by removing two of the three pickups, stripping away the finish, and pounding out some of the hardest and most memorable rhythms the world has ever heard.



"I mean, as soon as you hear that first… chord, you know it's him," said his brother Angus Young. "To do this… you have to be a master of rhythm, and that's exactly what Mal [was]."



The Young model features the essential hallmarks of one of rock's most iconic instruments including "DIY" pickup routes with simulated screw holes, chrome switch plugs, Space-Control bridge and '60s-style tailpiece. Open-cavity thunder roars from the thin-skin satin finished chambered mahogany body and is magnified by a high-output TV Jones Power'Tron™ pickup.



The guitar has a double-cutaway chambered mahogany body with a maple top, aged-white binding, a bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnails. It is available in Aged Natural stain with black back and sides. Read more and see photos, along with the promo video here.