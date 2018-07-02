News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar
07-02-2018
.
AC/DC

(hennemusic) Guitar makers Gretsch have announced that they will be honoring the late AC/DC legend Malcolm Young with the release of a signature guitar this November.

The G6131-MY pays homage to Young's famously battle-hardened Gretsch Jet. Nicknamed "The Beast," Young made the instrument his own by removing two of the three pickups, stripping away the finish, and pounding out some of the hardest and most memorable rhythms the world has ever heard.

"I mean, as soon as you hear that first… chord, you know it's him," said his brother Angus Young. "To do this… you have to be a master of rhythm, and that's exactly what Mal [was]."

The Young model features the essential hallmarks of one of rock's most iconic instruments including "DIY" pickup routes with simulated screw holes, chrome switch plugs, Space-Control bridge and '60s-style tailpiece. Open-cavity thunder roars from the thin-skin satin finished chambered mahogany body and is magnified by a high-output TV Jones Power'Tron™ pickup.

The guitar has a double-cutaway chambered mahogany body with a maple top, aged-white binding, a bound ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnails. It is available in Aged Natural stain with black back and sides. Read more and see photos, along with the promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

AC/DC MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

AC/DC T-shirts and Posters

More AC/DC News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

AC/DC Star Addresses Axl Rose Fronted Album Rumors

See Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard And More For Just $20- AC/DC's Bon Scott Immortalized- Cave In Lead Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Zakk Wylde Goes Disney- More

All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon

Sculpture Honoring Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott Unveiled

AC/DC Going Retro For Special Limited Edition Release


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.