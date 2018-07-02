Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

07-02-2018

.

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival have launched their 50th anniversary celebrations with the release of first-ever video for their iconic 1969 hit, "Fortunate Son."



"It was in the summertime half a century ago that CCR released their self-titled debut album," says the band. "We're kicking off the 50th anniversary celebration with something special." Alongside "Down On The Corner", "Fortunate Son" was issued as a double-sided single from the California band's fourth album, 1969's "Willie And The Poor Boys"; the tune reached No. 3 on the US charts while the project went on to sell more than a million copies in the country. Read more and watch the video here.