News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dee Snider Streaming New Song 'Become The Storm'
07-02-2018
.
Dee Snider

(hennemusic) Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is streaming audio of "Become The Storm", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "For The Love Of Metal."

Due July 27, the project was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).

"This is a really exciting album I did not expect to make, especially at this point in my life," Snider told New Jersey radio station 90.3 WMSC-FM. "I was doing Jamey Jasta's podcast, and he challenged me to make a contemporary rock record. And I was, like, 'Who's producing?' He said, 'I am.'

"And so we went in the studio [with] no record deal, and people started flocking [to appear on the LP]. It just amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement that these younger musicians - younger than me, at least - had for working with Dee Snider and being a part of this project."

"Become The Storm" is the second song previewed from the record ahead of its release, following the lead track, "Tomorrow's No Concern."

The rocker's fourth solo album marks the follow-up to "We Are The Ones", which was issued in late 2016 just as Twisted Sister were wrapping up their 40th anniversary farewell tour. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Dee Snider MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Dee Snider T-shirts and Posters

More Dee Snider News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dee Snider Streaming New Song 'Become The Storm'

Monster Truck Release New Video Featuring Dee Snider

Dee Snider Reveals New Single 'Tomorrow's No Concern'

Dee Snider Calls On Big Names To Guest On New Album

Dee Snider Releasing Jamey Jasta Produced Solo Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

Singled Out: Trevor James' Maxine

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'The Big Guy'

The Doors Expanding Waiting For The Sun For 50th Anniversary

Dee Snider Streaming New Song 'Become The Storm'

Singled Out: Filmspeed's Just My Luck

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.