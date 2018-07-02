Dee Snider Streaming New Song 'Become The Storm'

07-02-2018

.

(hennemusic) Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is streaming audio of "Become The Storm", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "For The Love Of Metal."



Due July 27, the project was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).



"This is a really exciting album I did not expect to make, especially at this point in my life," Snider told New Jersey radio station 90.3 WMSC-FM. "I was doing Jamey Jasta's podcast, and he challenged me to make a contemporary rock record. And I was, like, 'Who's producing?' He said, 'I am.'



"And so we went in the studio [with] no record deal, and people started flocking [to appear on the LP]. It just amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement that these younger musicians - younger than me, at least - had for working with Dee Snider and being a part of this project."



"Become The Storm" is the second song previewed from the record ahead of its release, following the lead track, "Tomorrow's No Concern."



The rocker's fourth solo album marks the follow-up to "We Are The Ones", which was issued in late 2016 just as Twisted Sister were wrapping up their 40th anniversary farewell tour. here.