News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour
07-02-2018
.

Gemini Syndrome have announced that they will be headlining the "Synner Conversion Tour" which will be taking place this summer and will feature support from Code Red Riot.

Drummer Brian Steel Medina had this to say, "The Oracle has foreseen that Gemini Syndrome will be sharing the stage with fellow conspirators, Code Red Riot, occurring in alignment with the Estival Solstice. This Summer Conversion is a recess in writing and recording our next album, the third and final act of the trilogy. We look forward to sharing this sacred rite with you."

Code Red Riot frontman Corky Gainsford (also known for his work with Otherwise) added, "I'm incredibly excited that our first national tour is with our brothers in Gemini Syndrome! I've known those guys for years, going back to when we were all unsigned bands hustling on the Los Angeles circuit. We're charged up, fired up, and ready to bring the riot on the road!"

Synner Conversion Tour Dates:
July 8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom
July 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's Live
July 11 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
July 12 - Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA *
July 13 - Sturgis, MI @ Nikki's
July 14 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
July 15 - Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club
July 17 - Joplin, MO @ Guitars
July 18 - Merriam, KS @ Aftershock
July 19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
July 20 - Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway
July 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
July 22 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

* Festival date, no Code Red Riot

MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

T-shirts and Posters

More News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.