Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The new album was produced once again by by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden) who had this to say about the effort, "From a Producer's perspective, this is far and away the most challenging and diverse album that Joe has ever made."

Bonamassa shared, "I'm going through some other stuff in my life I didn't expect to be going through. It's a rising, it's contrition, it's acceptance, it's everything. It's painful, but knowing that there's a rising coming." Watch the video here.