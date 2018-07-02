News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album
07-02-2018
.
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa has released a music video for his brand new song "Redemption". It is the title track to the blues star's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on September 21st.

The new album was produced once again by by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden) who had this to say about the effort, "From a Producer's perspective, this is far and away the most challenging and diverse album that Joe has ever made."

Bonamassa shared, "I'm going through some other stuff in my life I didn't expect to be going through. It's a rising, it's contrition, it's acceptance, it's everything. It's painful, but knowing that there's a rising coming." Watch the video here.

