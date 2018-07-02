|
King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album
.
King Crimson icon David Cross got a little help from his friend and contemporaries for a brand new collaborative album called "Crossing the Tracks" which has been released by Cleopatra Records. The disc is a mix of instrumental tracks along with songs featuring guitar vocals from the likes of Sonja Kraushofer of L'Ame Immortelle, Anne-Marie Hurst of Skeletal Family, acclaimed Israeli singer Ofra Haza, Christian Death vocalist Eva O and more. Cross had this to say, "Crossing the Tracks is an exciting new departure for me. Cleopatra Records and producer Jurgen Engler presented me with twelve tracks and gave me free reign to play on all of them, hence 'Crossing the tracks.' "This was an unusual situation for me as I am generally composer/performer/producer, albeit in collaboration with other band members, and I wasn't sure how I would fare as a 'session' player. However the lure of artistic freedom and a new musical challenge was too strong to resist. "I wanted to stay true to the existing compositions and performances by the other artists and yet create an impact on the music by adding melody, string parts and solos. I surprised myself by having real fun doing this - I just had to play the violin and follow my instincts (leaving those difficult production decisions to Jurgen!). "I love the cover artwork - heading for the light at the end of the tunnel without getting derailed!" Tracklist:
