News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album
07-02-2018
.
David Cross

King Crimson icon David Cross got a little help from his friend and contemporaries for a brand new collaborative album called "Crossing the Tracks" which has been released by Cleopatra Records.

The disc is a mix of instrumental tracks along with songs featuring guitar vocals from the likes of Sonja Kraushofer of L'Ame Immortelle, Anne-Marie Hurst of Skeletal Family, acclaimed Israeli singer Ofra Haza, Christian Death vocalist Eva O and more.

Cross had this to say, "Crossing the Tracks is an exciting new departure for me. Cleopatra Records and producer Jurgen Engler presented me with twelve tracks and gave me free reign to play on all of them, hence 'Crossing the tracks.'

"This was an unusual situation for me as I am generally composer/performer/producer, albeit in collaboration with other band members, and I wasn't sure how I would fare as a 'session' player. However the lure of artistic freedom and a new musical challenge was too strong to resist.

"I wanted to stay true to the existing compositions and performances by the other artists and yet create an impact on the music by adding melody, string parts and solos. I surprised myself by having real fun doing this - I just had to play the violin and follow my instincts (leaving those difficult production decisions to Jurgen!).

"I love the cover artwork - heading for the light at the end of the tunnel without getting derailed!"

Tracklist:
1. White Bird feat. Sonja Kraushofer
2. Kalahari Fantasy
3. For What It's Worth feat. Anne-Marie Hurst
4. Prince Of Darkness
5. Love Me feat. Ofra Haza
6. Into The Oblique
7. The Light Inside Me feat. Kimberly Freeman
8. Shifting Sands
9. Hero Of Kingdom feat. Marion Küchenmeister
10. Hallelujah
11. The Key feat. Ofra Haza
12. Shadows Do Know feat. Eva O

David Cross MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

David Cross T-shirts and Posters

More David Cross News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.