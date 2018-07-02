Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming live audio of their 1971 classic, "Black Dog", as a preview to the September 7 release of multiple remastered editions of the soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same."



Featuring material recorded during the group's 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and first released in 1976, the reissue will arrive 50 years to the date of the band's first live show - as The New Yardbirds - in Gladsaxe, Denmark in 1968.



Featuring newly-remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page, "The Song Remains The Same" soundtrack will be available via Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album's debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. Read more and stream the song here.