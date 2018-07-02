News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming
07-02-2018
.
Guns N' Roses

KnuckleBonz have announced that they will be releasing a limited edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl, which is officially licensed and will be limited to only 1,987 units.

They sent over these details: Each 3D Vinyl statue is hand-painted and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back. Created to capture some of the most iconic images in album art, this 3D Vinyl™ is 12" (tall) x 12" (wide) and this unique collectible can be desk-mounted or wall-mounted. Only 1,987 are made.

"In 1987, Guns N' Roses released 'Appetite For Destruction', arguably the greatest debut album of all time," remarks Tony Simerman, Founder/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. "After all these years, the band is still very closely tied to the iconic skull and Celtic cross album art depicted here. It was a sculptors dream to work on the detailing of the skulls for the 5 original members." More details and preorders available here.

Guns N' Roses MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

