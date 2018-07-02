Ray Davies Streams New Song 'The Big Guy'

(hennemusic) Ray Davies is streaming audio of "The Big Guy", as the latest preview to his June 29 album release of "Our Country: Americana Act II." The project marks the companion to the singer's first original solo work in a decade, 2017's "Americana", and his 2013 memoir of the same name.



The autobiographical tune tells the story of a 2004 incident that saw The Kinks frontman shot in the leg while chasing muggers who had stolen the purse of his companion as they walked in the French Quarter of New Orleans, LA.



"'The Big Guy' is reflections on waking up in the hospital with gunshot wounds," explains Davies in a companion video clip. "The big guys in the book are my bodyguards, a guy called Tony and a guy called Bobby. The song is about them and what they meant to me because I have a tendency to self-destruct on tour like most musicians. Tony was under instructions if I have more than two pints he can break my arm - or threaten to." Listen to the new song and read more here.