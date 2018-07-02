News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Filmspeed's Just My Luck
07-02-2018
.
Filmspeed

Rock trio Filmspeed recently released their new album "Hexadecimal" and to celebrate we asked frontman Craig Broomba to tell us about the single "Just My Luck". Here is the story:

Ever thought to yourself, "What the f^ck are the odds of this sh*t!?" How 'bout daily? How about so often you've lost the reflexes to even shrug? Ok, you're almost there. Call it fate, call it God's will, call it the universe, but don't call it coincidence.

I may be one of the biggest skeptics, one of the biggest cynics you are likely to meet, however when things line up the way they tend to do in this life, it's very difficult to deny some kind of bigger plan going on. For most people, the shock never wears off so it's not as easy to connect the dots. Fortunately, or unfortunately depending on how you look at it, this type of thing happens so often that I might as well write a song about it.

The slide guitar line that runs the intro and hook was one of those "have to get out of bed and put this on voice memo" ideas. Every so often, there will be a song like this one that refuses to leave me alone until its recorded and out there. Always reminds me of a sports arena, and the type of song they'd play for a botched penalty call. That's why we went with big big sounding drums and giant gang vocals, we're looking to work up the audience for a riot!

Lyrically, it grabs all the unluckiest of cliches and wraps em up in a "over my dead body" attitude. That's a fairly common theme in our songs, no matter what life throws at you, endure and rise above!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Filmspeed MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Filmspeed T-shirts and Posters

More Filmspeed News

