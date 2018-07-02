News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Trevor James' Maxine
07-02-2018
Trevor James

Acclaimed L.A. musician Trevor James shares the story with us about how his latest single "Maxine" came about. It's the title track to his forthcoming studio album. Here is the story:

It's a pretty funny story how this song came about. I was hanging with some friends after one of my shows and we decided to go to the bar and get some drinks. One drink turned into two and two turned into 8. We started talking about past relationships and crazy relationships. So my friend started telling me about this crazy girl he was seeing that threw his clothes out and locked him out and all of this intense stuff. So I asked him "wow what was her name?" and he said "Maxine" and in my drunken state I said "man that would be a cool song" and in that moment I put "make a song about Maxine" in my notes on my phone. And a year later Maxine was created.

I wanted a song that had a strong hook that even days later after listening to it you would still be singing it. Once I started writing it, everything just started flowing and it is probably my favorite song out of all the songs i have written. I don't even know a Maxine but i figured that we have all had that "Maxine" in our lives, that crazy individual and hopefully this song can speak to those that have had a "Maxine" in there life.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about Trevor right here!

Trevor James MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Trevor James T-shirts and Posters

More Trevor James News

