Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track
Code Orange have released a stream of their brand new track "The Hunt" which features a guest appearance from Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. The song comes from the group's just released EP "The Hurt Will Go On", which they surprised released earlier this month to coincide with the launch of their North American tour. Apart from "The Hunt", the EP also features the songs "3 Knives" and the title song, which is a remix of their previously released song "Hurt Goes On". Listen to the track featuring Corey Taylor here.
