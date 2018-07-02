The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The Band will release multiple 50th Anniversary editions of their 1968 debut, "Music From Big Pink", on August 31. The newly-remixed and expanded 50th Anniversary Edition packages include a Super Deluxe CD/Blu-ray/2LP/7-inch vinyl box set with a hardbound book; 1CD, digital, 180-gram 2LP black vinyl, and limited edition 180-gram 2LP pink vinyl sets.



Generally considered as one of the most influential records of the rock era, the project mixed a variety of styles into a new sound apart from the popular music of the period while being credited, among other things, as the start of the Americana music genre.



"We wanted Music From Big Pink to sound like nothing anyone else was doing," wrote drummer Levon Helm in his 1993 memoir, "This Wheel's On Fire." "This was our music, honed in isolation from the radio and contemporary trends."



Produced by John Simon and recorded over two weeks after songwriting sessions at the "Big Pink" house in upstate New York, "Music From Big Pink" included three songs written or co-written by Bob Dylan, who the group previously backed on tour and whose painting was used as the set's cover art.



"We had all of that gathering - the woodshedding and paying our dues, all of that dripping into the music," explains guitarist Robbie Robertson. "This didn't sound like anything we had done with Ronnie Hawkins, what we had done as Levon and the Hawks, or what we played on the Dylan tour. This was a music that - hopefully - lived in a time and space that you couldn't quite put your finger on."



All configurations feature a new stereo mix for the album produced by Bob Clearmountain from the original four-track analog masters, achieving a striking clarity and incorporating some previously unreleased chatter from the studio sessions.



The 50th Anniversary Edition's CD, digital, and box set configurations also include five outtakes and alternate recordings from the sessions and a previously unreleased a cappella version of "I Shall Be Released." Read more here.