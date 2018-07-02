The Doors Expanding Waiting For The Sun For 50th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The Doors have announced that they will release an expanded 50th anniversary edition of their third album, "Waiting For The Sun", on September 14.



The latest effort in the group's ongoing reissue series - following their self-titled debut and "Strange Days" - 1968's "Waiting For The Sun" delivered The Doors a No. 1 US hit with "Hello, I Love You" while the record sold more than a million copies in the country to mark the band's s third platinum album in less than two years, and the first to top the album chart.



The "Waiting For The Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is a 2-CD/1-LP collection that features a new version of the album's original stereo mix on both CD and 180-gram vinyl LP, which has been newly remastered from the original master tapes by Bruce Botnick, the Doors' longtime engineer/mixer.



Also to be available on digital download and streaming services, the set includes a second disc of 14 completely unreleased tracks: nine recently discovered "rough mixes" from the album recording sessions and five live songs from a 1968 Copenhagen show.

"I prefer some of these rough mixes to the finals," says Botnick, "as they represent all of the elements and additional background vocals, different sensibilities on balances, and some intangible roughness, all of which are quite attractive and refreshing."



The deluxe edition of the album also features unreleased live recordings of five songs from the Doors' September 17, 1968 concert in Copenhagen. The performance includes three songs from the band's latest album - "Hello, I Love You," "Five To One," and "The Unknown Soldier" - plus the classics "Back Door Man" and "The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)." here.