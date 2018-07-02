News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Doors Expanding Waiting For The Sun For 50th Anniversary
07-02-2018
.
The Doors

(hennemusic) The Doors have announced that they will release an expanded 50th anniversary edition of their third album, "Waiting For The Sun", on September 14.

The latest effort in the group's ongoing reissue series - following their self-titled debut and "Strange Days" - 1968's "Waiting For The Sun" delivered The Doors a No. 1 US hit with "Hello, I Love You" while the record sold more than a million copies in the country to mark the band's s third platinum album in less than two years, and the first to top the album chart.

The "Waiting For The Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is a 2-CD/1-LP collection that features a new version of the album's original stereo mix on both CD and 180-gram vinyl LP, which has been newly remastered from the original master tapes by Bruce Botnick, the Doors' longtime engineer/mixer.

Also to be available on digital download and streaming services, the set includes a second disc of 14 completely unreleased tracks: nine recently discovered "rough mixes" from the album recording sessions and five live songs from a 1968 Copenhagen show.
"I prefer some of these rough mixes to the finals," says Botnick, "as they represent all of the elements and additional background vocals, different sensibilities on balances, and some intangible roughness, all of which are quite attractive and refreshing."

The deluxe edition of the album also features unreleased live recordings of five songs from the Doors' September 17, 1968 concert in Copenhagen. The performance includes three songs from the band's latest album - "Hello, I Love You," "Five To One," and "The Unknown Soldier" - plus the classics "Back Door Man" and "The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Doors MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

The Doors T-shirts and Posters

More The Doors News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Doors Expanding Waiting For The Sun For 50th Anniversary

The Doors Preview Their Upcoming Big TV Interview

The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix Lead Classic Rock RSD Releases

The Doors Release Video Of Classic Live Performance

The Doors Release Live 'Light My Fire' Video

The Doors Release Video Of Classic Song Performance

The Doors Icons Have Intersection In Their Honor

The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released

The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary

The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

Singled Out: Trevor James' Maxine

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'The Big Guy'

The Doors Expanding Waiting For The Sun For 50th Anniversary

Dee Snider Streaming New Song 'Become The Storm'

Singled Out: Filmspeed's Just My Luck

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.