The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show
07-02-2018
.
The Killers

The Killers have announced that they will be performing an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM on Saturday, July 28 at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

We were sent the following details about the special performance: The intimate show will air live on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel at 7:00 pm ET. The special concert for SiriusXM will feature The Killers performing signature songs from their career, as well as music from their most recent album Wonderful Wonderful. As part of the annual summertime The Stephen Talkhouse concert series, SiriusXM presented a special concert at the famed Hamptons music venue with Coldplay in 2016.

"We've loved collaborating with The Killers in the past and couldn't be more thrilled that during their summer tour filled with major music festivals, The Killers are teaming up with SiriusXM for an intimate event at The Stephen Talkhouse," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Our subscribers nationwide will hear a special show performed just for them from this wildly popular band."

The private performance will air live on Saturday, July 28 at 7:00 pm ET via satellite on Alt Nation channel 36, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at . siriusxm.com.

