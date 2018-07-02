|
The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show
The Killers have announced that they will be performing an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM on Saturday, July 28 at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY. We were sent the following details about the special performance: The intimate show will air live on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel at 7:00 pm ET. The special concert for SiriusXM will feature The Killers performing signature songs from their career, as well as music from their most recent album Wonderful Wonderful. As part of the annual summertime The Stephen Talkhouse concert series, SiriusXM presented a special concert at the famed Hamptons music venue with Coldplay in 2016.
