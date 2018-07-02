News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows
07-02-2018
.
Yes

Prog legends Yes have announced that their 50th anniversary tour stops in Philadelphia later this month will be even more special because they will be joined by former frontman Trevor Horn.

The band will be playing a two night stand at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on July 20th and 21st and have asked Horn to join them at the shows. He sang lead and played fretless bass on the group's 1980 album "Drama" and went on to produce their iconic 1983 album "90125", Big Generator (1987), Fly From Here (2011).

As part of the group's anniversary celebration, they released an alternate version of the latter, entitled "Fly From Here - Return Trip" which featured lead vocals from Trevor.

Horn has also revealed that he will be taking part in the YesFanFest - 50 True Summers U.S. fan convention on July 21ar at The Foundry in Philadelphia, which will also include appearances from Patrick Moraz and Tom Brislin.


Remaining #YES50 summer tour dates:
7/5 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
7/6 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
7/7 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
7/10 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre
7/11 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
7/13 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino
7/14 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino
7/15 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre
7/17 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley
7/18 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury
7/20 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
7/21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
7/23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
7/24 Richmond, VA Classic Amphitheatre
7/26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
7/27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
7/28 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall

Yes MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Yes T-shirts and Posters

More Yes News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Yes Reveal Founding Member's Return and 50th Anniversary Plans

Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour

Yes Announce 2019 Cruise To The Edge Details

Yes Announce North American 50th Anniversary Tour Details

Yes Making Return Trip With Trevor Horn For Past Album

Yes Canceled Yestival Tour Following Tragedy 2017 In Review

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction 2017 In Review


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo

Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Judas Priest Jam Classic Song With Glenn Tipton

Creedence Clearwater Revival Release Video For Classic Hit

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.