Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The band will be playing a two night stand at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on July 20th and 21st and have asked Horn to join them at the shows. He sang lead and played fretless bass on the group's 1980 album "Drama" and went on to produce their iconic 1983 album "90125", Big Generator (1987), Fly From Here (2011).

As part of the group's anniversary celebration, they released an alternate version of the latter, entitled "Fly From Here - Return Trip" which featured lead vocals from Trevor.

Horn has also revealed that he will be taking part in the YesFanFest - 50 True Summers U.S. fan convention on July 21ar at The Foundry in Philadelphia, which will also include appearances from Patrick Moraz and Tom Brislin.



Remaining #YES50 summer tour dates:

7/5 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

7/6 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

7/7 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

7/10 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre

7/11 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

7/13 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino

7/14 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino

7/15 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre

7/17 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley

7/18 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

7/20 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

7/21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

7/23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

7/24 Richmond, VA Classic Amphitheatre

7/26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

7/27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

7/28 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall