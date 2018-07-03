|
Kobra And The Lotus Score Hit With Velvet Roses Video
.
Kobra And The Lotus have scored an online hit with their latest music video. The clip is for the track "Velvet Roses" and it quickly amassed over 60,000 views in under a week. The song comes from the group's "Prevail II" album and Kobra celebrated the success of the new music video with these comments, "Our new music vid for 'Velvet Roses' is out and we couldn't be more stoked! This is, across the board, one of the band's most favorite vids we've ever made. High impact, pure rock adrenaline packed with our sense of humor. In a world so full of sh*t, it feels great to not take everything so seriously and let the moment run wild. I hope we inflict some serious smilage!" Watch it here.
The song comes from the group's "Prevail II" album and Kobra celebrated the success of the new music video with these comments, "Our new music vid for 'Velvet Roses' is out and we couldn't be more stoked!
This is, across the board, one of the band's most favorite vids we've ever made. High impact, pure rock adrenaline packed with our sense of humor. In a world so full of sh*t, it feels great to not take everything so seriously and let the moment run wild. I hope we inflict some serious smilage!" Watch it here.