Municipal Waste Release Norman Cabrera Directed Music Video
07-03-2018
Municipal Waste

Municipal Waste have release a brand new music video for the song "Slime and Punishment," which was directed by special makeup effects artist Norman Cabrera.

"Slime And Punishment is the title track to the group's latest album. Ryan Waste had the following to say about the new visual, "Teaming up with Norman Cabrera for this video was a match made in horror.

"His 35 years experience with practical FX in film shined through as you'll see in this latest Waste clip. Not only a fan of monsters, he's a metal lifer like us, so we saw eye to eye on the aesthetic of everything involved.

"Initially, Norman approached me to make a mask for Municipal Waste, which has been his specialty for many years. I said why don't you do us one better and make a damn video?! He leaped on the opportunity and even stepped up as the director, as well as the effects designer, making multiple masks and creating the horrific world of 'Slime And Punishment'.

"We all grew up on VHS and that played a major inspiring role in the video as well. It was like making a movie, all the work that went into this and there are countless people to thank. I have to give shoutouts to Slasher Dave for composing the intro score and Joel Grind for taking us out with the synth outro, bookending this nightmare perfectly." Watch the video here.

