News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas
07-03-2018
.
Pantera

(hennemusic) Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott was laid to rest during a private funeral service for friends and family in Arlington, TX on June 30.

Paul - who died in his sleep at home in Las Vegas, NV on June 22 at the age of 54 - was buried next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in a custom Kiss Kasket provided by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley; Darrell had previously been buried in a similar casket as both were huge fans of the group.

A variety of rockers reportedly spoke at the ceremony, including longtime friend and Grim Reaper guitarist Nick Bowcott, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, among others.

The private service was followed by "A Public Celebration Of Life" event at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX on July 1, which was streamed live via Paul's social media sites and can be seen in full below.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reports Paul's drum kit from Hellyeah sat silently on a stage decorated with flowers from multiple rock stars and other celebrities, including Ozzy Osbourne, Kid Rock, comedian Carrot Top (Paul was a big fan), Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and bands such as Megadeth, Anthrax, Disturbed, Slayer, Alice in Chains and others.

"We're not mourning Vinnie," said former Pantera tour manager Guy Sykes. "Of course, the world is sad that he's gone… but Vinnie's memory will live on through his music." Read more and watch a stream here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Pantera MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Pantera T-shirts and Posters

More Pantera News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Died In His Sleep

Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Pantera's Rex Brown Releases 'Buried Alive' Video

Rex Brown Intentionally Avoided Pantera Sound On Solo Album

Pantera's Rex Brown Changes Direction With Solo Album

Pantera's Rex Brown Streams First Song From New Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas

Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album

Municipal Waste Release Norman Cabrera Directed Music Video

Unearth Streaming New Song 'Incinerate'

Kobra And The Lotus Score Hit With Velvet Roses Video

QUOR Get Animated For Raising The Dead

Singled Out: Joe Settineri's Hello Goodbye

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored With Signature Guitar

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Redemption' Video and Announces Album

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.