.

QUOR Get Animated For Raising The Dead
07-03-2018
.
QUOR

QUOR have released a brand new lyric video for their track "Raising The Dead," which features art and animation from Svitlana Reinish. The song comes from their latest EP "The Way We Are".

QUOR had this to say about the song, "The concept for the track came from a walk through a shallow burial ground in Ireland, "There was an impact left from the image of the bones laying under the rock patches covering the graves. It made me wonder what those old bones might want to say to us from the grave. How would they view their own actions in life differently now? How would they advise the living to live?" -

And this to say about the EP, "'The Way We Are' was recorded at a studio that we'd never been to, with a mixing engineer and producer we'd never worked with., in a time frame we've never produced a record in, all putting us in about the most uncomfortable recording situation possible; right where we like it. Uncomfortable as f***. If you listen to the 'The Way We Are' from front to back and still think it isn't a great record and shouldn't be played by every industry person out there, then maybe we should quit and so should you, because you don't know what great heavy songs are even if they hit you in the face." Watch the video here.

