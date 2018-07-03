News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite
07-03-2018
(hennemusic) In a new interview with the UK's Channel 4, Ray Davies has confirmed plans for The Kinks to reunite for a new album after more than two decades apart.

Davies revealed that he has been working in the studio on new music with his brother, guitarist Dave Davies, and drummer Mick Avory, which had led to a resolution between the two, according to The Telegraph.

"The trouble is, the two remaining members - my brother Dave and Mick - never got along very well," explains the singer. "But I've made that work in the studio and it's fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire."

Davies says his work on a reunion of The Kinks - who last performed together in 1996 - had been "inspired by the Rolling Stones, who recently completed a European tour to critical acclaim."

"I've got all these songs that I wrote for the band when we - not broke up - parted company, and I think it's kind of an appropriate time to do it," he continued. "It won't be well-organized like the Rolling Stones. You must praise the Rolling Stones for being great at publicity and a great band great at organizing their careers and Mick [Jagger] has done an incredible PR job and it's kind of inspiring to see them doing it.

"But The Kinks will probably be playing the local bar." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

