Singled Out: Joe Settineri's Hello Goodbye 07-03-2018

. Joe Settineri recently released a new music video for his latest single "Hello Goodbye" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story: I'm really excited about my new single "HELLO GOODBYE" (and the video!). It's one of my all-time favorite songs, and it's one of those songs that got written in about 30 minutes. A songwriters dream! As a songwriter, I always try to have a strong concept for the song before I start writing, but this time I was just zoning out on my old, brown baby grand piano playing 4 ominous chords over and over. The next thing I knew I was reminiscing about loves lost and eventually, a strong melody found its way into my voice. Then the words just began to flow (and maybe a few tears but I'll never tell). It was the music that informed the mood and direction of this empowering breakup song. My songwriting mentor would not have approved of the process, but just this once it felt pretty magical.



Right after I wrote "HELLO GOODBYE" I had a chance to perform it at the Catalina Club in Los Angeles, and it was immediately clear we had a special song. I could feel the energy in the room as I sang, and the response after was amazing. That same energy found its way into the recording studio in Nashville with my new, brilliant producer Mike Krompass and his assistant Scott Westervelt. They embraced this song, added their own melodic touches, and turned it into the song it is today (oh, and they are responsible for my Dunkin' Donuts addiction as well).



"HELLO GOODBYE" will always be one of my favorites for many reasons. It represents numerous fruitful journeys -- including the journey this song took from inception to the finished product. I'm really proud of it, and "viva Dunkin' Donuts!"



