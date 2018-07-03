Unearth Streaming New Song 'Incinerate'

Frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say, "'Incinerate' brings the raw aggression and heaviness of our early material while also showcasing elements of where we've gone as a band since.

"Lyrically, it is meant to be a song of unity in a time of great polarization around the world. We are constantly being told to not like our neighbor because they might have different views. The theme is a faith in humanity to come together and combat and rid the world of those that are intentionally dividing us." Listen to the song here.