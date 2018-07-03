News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album
07-03-2018
Wolfgang Van Halen

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen has completed his debut solo album, according to producer Michael Baskette. No official timetable for the set's release has been revealed to date.

"There are no words to describe the sense of excitement and accomplishment of finishing the last mix on this amazing record I just produced for the mega talented wolf van halen," tweeted Baskette. "It's so awesome and I'm super proud of it on all levels. It's been a long time coming but it will be very worth the wait! Proud of you... love ya @wolfvanhalen #grateful."

The producer's remarks follow some recent social media posts by Wolfgang from the studio, including a June 13 update that read: "I just tracked the last vocal on my project which means recording is officially complete. It's a good day. I'm happy. Next stop: Mixing."

The Van Halen bassist is reportedly playing everything on his debut, including guitars, drums and bass to keyboards and vocals; his father, Eddie Van Halen, first broke the news about the project in early 2015.

"Wait til you hear his record," Eddie told Denise Quan during an extended interview at The Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History in Washington, DC. "This is not 'pop' (Dad) talking, this is real talk; it blew my mind." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

