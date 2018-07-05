Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

(hennemusic) Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has announced dates for a spoken word tour of Australia this fall. The "One Man Riot" events will also include an audience Q&A session with the guitarist.



The special trek will see the rocker hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Fortitude Valley in late September to share stories from his 30-plus year career with the thrash metal band.



"One Man Riot is what I call my talking show because the pretension of saying I am doing a 'Spoken Word' show is too much to bear," says Ian. "This isn't a poetry reading. This isn't an evening of sensitive discourse. It's an evening of ridiculous truth." Read more here.