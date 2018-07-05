Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist and cancer survivor Tony Iommi was among those on hand to help open a new chemotherapy unit at Solihull Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands, UK on July 3.



The Solihull Observer reports Iommi, Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive Dame Julie Moore cut the ribbon on the hospital's newest addition.



The Solihull Haematology and Oncology Day Unit has been designed specifically with cancer patient needs in mind and will offer a more peaceful and comfortable environment.



Fundraising has helped fund state-of the-art equipment and 24 comfortable treatment chairs for those in need. "Thanks to everyone who supported the recent lunch," posted Iommi on his social media sites. "it's great to see where the money goes."



Iommi was diagnosed with blood cancer lymphoma in January of 2012; following a lengthy treatment, the rocker revealed in 2016 that his cancer was in remission. Read more here.