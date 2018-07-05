Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

(hennemusic) Neil Young delivered a live stream of his July 3 solo concert at The Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI on July 3. Provided via his Neil Young Archives site, the rocker presented a variety of material from his solo catalog during the 21-song set alongside three songs from his Buffalo Springfield days - including show-opener "On The Way Home", "Broken Arrow" and "I Am A Child."



Young previously commented on his long history with Detroit when announcing the solo series, saying: "At the beautiful [Fox Theatre], lovingly restored by my friend, Dick Kughn and his friends who love Detroit so much. The Motor City, where I first recorded with the Mynah Birds on Motown in 1965, where I appeared in a Hootenanny at the Chessmate Club on Livernois and wrote songs in the White Castle across the street; where I played the Masonic Hall with CSNY's first tour."



The early summer trek saw Young open the five-city series in St. Louis, MO on June 28, followed by two shows in Chicago, IL and the stop in Detroit, MI before wrapping things up with two nights in Boston, MA; he'll next be joined by The Promise Of The Real for a July 6 appearance at the Festival d'ete de Quebec. Watch the webcast here.