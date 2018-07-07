|
Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend
Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt will be returning to the stage this weekend for a special three song set during Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony/ Corbitt has been off the stage following a diagnosis of esophageal cancer last year but will be making his triumphant return to celebrate the band's induction into the 2018 Fort Worth Weekly Hall Of Fame this Sunday (July 8th). "In addition to the treatments, I've also fought the cancer with my own protocol with the help of others," says the singer. "I'm using Rick Simpson oil, CBD oil, and liquid vitamin C treatments too. So between the chemo and all of that, we got the recent PET scan and blood work results that showed something is working. Some of the cancer is now completely gone in some lymph nodes and the others are shrinking."
