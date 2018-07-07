News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend
07-07-2018
.
Warbeast

Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt will be returning to the stage this weekend for a special three song set during Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony/

Corbitt has been off the stage following a diagnosis of esophageal cancer last year but will be making his triumphant return to celebrate the band's induction into the 2018 Fort Worth Weekly Hall Of Fame this Sunday (July 8th).

"In addition to the treatments, I've also fought the cancer with my own protocol with the help of others," says the singer. "I'm using Rick Simpson oil, CBD oil, and liquid vitamin C treatments too. So between the chemo and all of that, we got the recent PET scan and blood work results that showed something is working. Some of the cancer is now completely gone in some lymph nodes and the others are shrinking."

Wrote Corbitt of the band's Fort Worth Weekly Music Hall Of Fame induction, "For those who haven't already heard, WARBEAST was asked to reunite to play a three-song set at this year's Fort Worth Weekly Awards. WARBEAST was chosen as part of their 2018 Hall Of Fame Class. So I've decided to give it a shot for such a special occasion. Jono Garrett [Mos Generator, Turbid North] will be playing drums for us because Joey [Gonzalez] is out on tour... I'm really excited and thankful to the Fort Worth Weekly for showing us this much appreciation. I'm proud that I'm even feeling good enough right now to be able to attempt it. But I do know my limitations and I will be careful. All I know is I get to experience that feeling of being on stage again... and that's why I keep on fighting. Because good things do finally happen if you can just hang in there long enough. You know damn well!"

