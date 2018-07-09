Crowbar Parting Ways With Original Member After Anniversary Show

The band shared the news with fans via the following update, "Crowbar will be performing Odd Fellows Rest 20th anniversary show at Southport Music Hall August 4th! We did it at Roadburn Fest in The Netherlands, and want to share this classic in our hometown!

"Sexy T will be playing this show but will no longer be our touring bassist. All of us in Crowbar believe that family comes first! Gonna be a great show! Be there!"