Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video
Epica have released a video for their track "If Inside These Walls Was A House'". The song comes from their forthcoming entitled 'EPICA VS. Attack On Titan' EP. Mark Jansen had this to say about the track, "'If Inside These Walls Was A House' is my favorite track on the EP and it sounds most like an EPICA song. We played this track together with some other tracks from the EP in Japan live in front of a thousand enthusiastic fans, I will never forget that. Enjoy!" Watch the video here The band will be releasing the EP on July 20th and have also revealed a new trailer that feature guitarist Isaac Delahaye and keyboardist Coen Janssen discussing the process of translating the lyrics for the songs. Watch it here here.
