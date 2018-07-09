News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Halcyon Way Stream Song From New Album
07-08-2018
.
Halcyon Way

Halcyon Way are streaming a new lyric video for their track "Slaves To Silicon". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Bloody But Unbowed", which is set to be released on August 3rd.

The band had this to say about the new album, "We are beyond excited to finally unleash this beast upon everyone. This is by far our heaviest album, but it also has the biggest choruses, and it's just the right next step in our evolution as a band.

"It was a difficult album to write and put over the finish line, and we cannot wait to have everyone hear it. From the songs to the production to the art, we think all our fans are going to absolutely love it, and when people that haven't heard Halcyon Way before get a taste, they're going to be like 'where has this band been my whole life?'". Watch the video and read an interview here.

Halcyon Way MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Halcyon Way T-shirts and Posters

More Halcyon Way News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Halcyon Way Stream Song From New Album

Halcyon Way Release 'Blame' Music Video

Halcyon Way Announce New Album 'Bloody But Unbowed'

Halcyon Way To Begin Recording New Album This Week


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion- Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51- more

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion

Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

Crowbar Parting Ways With Original Member After Anniversary Show

Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video

The Magpie Salute Release New Song 'For The Wind'

Halcyon Way Stream Song From New Album

Nile Rodgers Elected Chairman Of Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video

Sisters Of Suffocation Ink Deal For Next Album

Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video

Singled Out: Fitzsimon and Brogan's Big Blue World

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.