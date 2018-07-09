Halcyon Way Stream Song From New Album

The band had this to say about the new album, "We are beyond excited to finally unleash this beast upon everyone. This is by far our heaviest album, but it also has the biggest choruses, and it's just the right next step in our evolution as a band.

"It was a difficult album to write and put over the finish line, and we cannot wait to have everyone hear it. From the songs to the production to the art, we think all our fans are going to absolutely love it, and when people that haven't heard Halcyon Way before get a taste, they're going to be like 'where has this band been my whole life?'". Watch the video and read an interview here.