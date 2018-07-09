|
Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51
.
Original Malevolent Creation frontman Bret Hoffmann has died after a battle with battling stage 4 colon cancer, according to his wife. He was 51-years-old. The singer's wife, Kimberly Karan Hoffmann, broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "Today is the saddest day of my life I just lost my soul mate the love of my my best friend has passed away I will always love u Bret Malev Hoffmann RIP my love." Malevolent Creation guitarist Philip Fasciana also paid tribute to his former bandmate. He wrote, "Can't believe my best friend/brother has passed away! 40 years of friendship and 30 years of playing music together. "There will never be ever anyone I loved more than Bret Hoffmann and writing music and traveling the world with. He was truly the best friend I ever had and will miss him deeply. R.I.P. my brother!"
