Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51

The singer's wife, Kimberly Karan Hoffmann, broke the sad news to fans with the following message, "Today is the saddest day of my life I just lost my soul mate the love of my my best friend has passed away I will always love u Bret Malev Hoffmann RIP my love."

Malevolent Creation guitarist Philip Fasciana also paid tribute to his former bandmate. He wrote, "Can't believe my best friend/brother has passed away! 40 years of friendship and 30 years of playing music together.

"There will never be ever anyone I loved more than Bret Hoffmann and writing music and traveling the world with. He was truly the best friend I ever had and will miss him deeply. R.I.P. my brother!"