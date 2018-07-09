News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Fitzsimon and Brogan's Big Blue World
07-08-2018
Fitzsimon and Brogan

Fitzsimon and Brogan recently released their new album "Big Blue World" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

The record company said that we need a single to launch the album. So, we decided to write something anthemic. Though I wouldn't say that I was U2's number one fan, they were very good at writing anthems. I decided that what could be more universal than the quest for true love. Each verse is a vignette on various aspects of love. However, when we first demoed the song for the record company. They were not that impressed. I knew that the demo somehow didn't work. I told the A & R man, who had said it was one of our weakest songs, that it wasn't the weakest song, it was the worst demo of one of our best songs.

We quickly rearranged the song, which we then played live at the Borderline in London and it went down brilliantly. In fact, the A & R man, didn't even recognize it. Consequently, Big Blue World,was the single that was be released on 15th June 2018. The record company loved the song so much, that they decided to also name the album, Big Blue World.

This is an example of how you must really work at getting the right arrangement and feel for a song. This track, which might well have been discarded, has now become our first single for WTPL Records. The album, Big Blue World, was released on 22nd June 2018.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the group right here!

Fitzsimon and Brogan MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Fitzsimon and Brogan T-shirts and Posters

More Fitzsimon and Brogan News

