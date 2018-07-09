Sisters Of Suffocation Ink Deal For Next Album

The band had this to say, ''We are very proud and excited to announce that we have signed with the mighty Napalm Records. We are very happy to be working with them and are looking forward to releasing an album with them soon!''

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench added, "We are super excited to announce the signing of Holland's, and arguably Europe's, best up and coming Death Metal band Sisters Of Suffocation! The 2017 debut album Anthology of Curiosities was a hate spitting death metal masterpiece."